Red Wings' Justin Faulk Named Team USA Captain For World Championships

The Detroit Red Wings fulfilled a need they had on the blue line in March, acquiring veteran right-handed defenseman Justin Faulk from the St. Louis Blues.
Faulk filled in nicely on the back end and chipped in offensively, scoring five goals in the 17 games he skated in after the acquisition.
While the Red Wings unfortunately missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for what is now the fifth season in a row, Faulk isn't done playing yet.
Joining Team USA for the 2026 World Championships, they've announced that he will serve as captain; Ryan Lindgren of the Seattle Kraken and Mathieu Olivier of the Columbus Blue Jackets will serve as alternate captains.
Faulk is a World Championships veteran, having already appeared in 28 total games for Team USA, accumulating four goals and 13 assists.
He's also not the only member of the Red Wings organization joining Team USA. Hobey Baker Memorial Award winning forward Max Plante, Detroit's second round (47th overall) pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, is also joining.
Faulk was acquired on March 6 for forward prospect Dmitri Buchelnikov, defenseman Justin Holl, a 2026 first-round pick, and a 2026 third-round pick.
Split between the Blues and Red Wings, Faulk ultimately appeared in 78 games during the 2025-26 NHL season, scoring 16 goals while adding 24 assists. He also averaged exactly 22 minutes of ice time per outing.
The tournament will begin later this month, running from May 15 through the 31st in Zurich and Fribourg, Switzerland.
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