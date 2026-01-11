Red Wings Lock Up Depth Forward With Two-Year Contract Extension

Follow Michael Whitaker On X

The Detroit Red Wings have seen fit to reward a hard-working player in the organization who currently serves in an on-ice leadership role with the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins.

Forward Dominik Shine, who made his NHL debut with the Red Wings last season, has been signed to a two-year, two-way contract.

A Pinckney, Michigan native, Shine played collegiately for the Northern Michigan University Wildcats before signing an amateur tryout agreement with the Griffins in March 2017. Since then, Shine has been a regular in the Griffins' lineup. A

Last season, Shine earned his first call-up to the NHL and played in nine games with the Red Wings, registering an assist.

So far this season in 26 games with the Griffins, Shine has collected 14 goals while adding 13 assists and is a plus-17.

Shine has helped the Griffins to an astounding start, as they went seven weeks without a regulation loss before Friday. Even so, their remarkable 29-2-1-1 record remains the best by any AHL team in 90 years.

He was officially named the 19th team captain in club history this past October.

