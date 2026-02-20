Red Wings’ Lucas Raymond Equals Hall Of Famer with Breakout Olympic Showing

Detroit Red Wings forward Lucas Raymond delivered an impressive performance for Sweden at the Olympics, matching the point total set by Hall of Famer Mats Sundin in 2002 for the most points by a Swedish NHL skater in Olympic play.
While Detroit Red Wings forward Lucas Raymond ultimately wasn't able to help Team Sweden win what would have been their first gold medal in men's ice hockey in two decades, he did make quite the name for himself on the international stage.
Detroit Red Wings fans are well aware of Raymond’s skill and rise to stardom, and now the rest of the international hockey community is, too.
Raymond recorded nine points in five games for Sweden at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. In doing so, he matched Hall of Famer Mats Sundin for the most points by a Swedish skater in a single Olympics featuring NHL players.
Raymond showcased his flair for the dramatic during Sweden’s quarterfinal matchup against Red Wings teammate Dylan Larkin and the United States, threading a slick cross-ice pass to Mika Zibanejad in the closing minutes of regulation to tie the game at 1-1 and force overtime.
Although Team USA ultimately prevailed, Raymond will return to Detroit with renewed confidence — not only having proven his skill translates to the Olympic stage, but also having made his native Sweden proud by matching the performance of a legend like Mats Sundin.
