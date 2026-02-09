Red Wings' Moritz Seider Named Assistant Captain for Team Germany Ahead First Olympic Action

While Germany’s line combinations have yet to be finalized, the roster boasts a strong NHL presence up front. In addition to Draisaitl and Stützle, the forward group features Utah Mammoth winger JJ Peterka and Vancouver Canucks forward Lukas Reichel. With their collection of talent, the German power play is expected to be a strength with Seider projected to serve as the power play quarterback from the blue line, similar to his role in Detroit.