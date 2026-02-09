Red Wings' Moritz Seider Named Assistant Captain for Team Germany Ahead First Olympic Action

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider was named an assistant captain for Team Germany on Monday, joining Ottawa Senators forward Tim Stützle, while Edmonton Oilers superstar Leon Draisaitl was selected as the team’s captain.
The appointment signals a major leadership role for Seider, who is expected to anchor the German blue line as the team prepares for a challenging slate of games in Group C. Germany will open tournament play against Denmark on Thursday at 3:10 p.m. EST before facing Latvia next Saturday in an early 6:10 a.m. EST puck drop.
The round-robin schedule concludes next Sunday with a matchup against Team USA, led by Red Wings teammate Dylan Larkin, at 3:10 p.m. EST in the second game of a back-to-back.
While Germany’s line combinations have yet to be finalized, the roster boasts a strong NHL presence up front. In addition to Draisaitl and Stützle, the forward group features Utah Mammoth winger JJ Peterka and Vancouver Canucks forward Lukas Reichel. With their collection of talent, the German power play is expected to be a strength with Seider projected to serve as the power play quarterback from the blue line, similar to his role in Detroit.
The upcoming tournament marks Seider’s first Olympic appearance, but international competition is nothing new for the 23-year-old defenseman. He has represented Germany in five World Championships and one World Junior Championship, building a strong resume on the global stage.
Seider has been particularly effective at the IIHF World Championships, recording five goals and 15 assists for 20 points with a plus-nine rating across 40 career games in five tournaments. His contributions were instrumental in Germany’s silver medal finish at the 2023 World Championship. At the 2021 tournament, Seider was named the event’s best defenseman.
Leadership has been part of Seider’s profile from an early age. During the 2020 World Junior Championship, he wore the “C” as Germany’s captain for seven games, leading by example with six assists and steady two-way play.
