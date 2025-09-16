Red Wings' Nate Danielson Focused on Added Strength Ahead of Key Season

Among the multitude of prospects accumulated by Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman with the potential for high upside is Nate Danielson.

Known as a two-way forward, Danielson has continued his development in the Detroit system by skating in his first full season in the American Hockey League with the Grand Rapids Griffins.

He participated in the 2025 NHL Prospect Games against the Dallas Stars, ultimately finishing with a goal and an assist in both games.

As Danielson would explain following the second matchup against Dallas, he focused on adding healthy weight to his frame.

“Summer was good. Just spent a lot of time in the gym and on the ice," he said via the Red Wings' official website. "For me, the focus was to try to get bigger, stronger and put some weight on. I did that, and the games weren’t bad. I thought I got better as they went.”

Danielson's performance caught the attention of Dan Watson, the coach of the Griffins, who oversaw Detroit's bench in both games.

“I thought he did a really good job competing both games," Watson said of Danielson. "He was one of the best players on the ice both nights. I think he did fatigue a little bit down the stretch for us in the third [period], but we played him a ton. He was on the power play, penalty kill, 5-on-5 minutes with 11 forwards. He ate up a ton of ice time, but did everything we asked him to do.”

While Detroit emerged victorious over the Stars by a 6-2 final score on Saturday, the Stars returned the favor on Sunday with a 6-5 comeback victory.

“We definitely played a lot better as a team last night,” Danielson said. “The games were, at times, kind of running around a little bit and getting a little sloppy. When you’re playing with a ton of new guys and everyone is trying to prove something or show something – myself included. I think I had a couple plays I’d like to take back, but I think that’s kind of just how these games go.”

Selected in the opening round of the 2023 Draft (9th overall), Danielson skated in 71 games with the Griffins last season and registered 12 goals with 27 assists, and added a goal in three Calder Cup playoff games.

He'll be on the ice at Center I.C.E. Arena in Traverse City, Mich. beginning Sept. 18 as the Red Wings gather for Training Camp, and he'll get his chance to make a good impression on the Detroit brass in pre-season play.

