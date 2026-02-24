Red Wings' Patrick Kane Loves Seeing United States Gold Medal Win

While Detroit Red Wings forward Patrick Kane was understandably disappointed not to be selected by Bill Guerin to represent the United States at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, he still took pride in the final outcome.
His Red Wings teammate Dylan Larkin, along with the rest of the Team USA roster, made history on the exact anniversary of the iconic Miracle on Ice, when the United States defeated the heavily favored Soviet Union 46 years earlier, by beating Team Canada in the gold medal game in Milan.
The victory ensured USA Hockey's first Olympic gold medal since the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, New York.
Kane gave a special shoutout to Larkin along with forward Jack Hughes, who netted the game-winning goal in overtime, for the historic accomplishment.
Kane, who became the highest-scoring U.S.-born player in the history of the NHL earlier this season while also netting his 500th career goal, did admit to some disappointment over having not made the Olympic roster.
"Of course, it was disappointing," Kane said in early January. "I thought that when Todd came in last year, from that time to the end of the season, I gave myself a chance to be considered. This year, I thought I had a good start, but I got into some injury trouble."
Kane did earn a silver medal with Team USA in 2010 with the United States, who came up just short against Team Canada.
