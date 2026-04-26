Red Wings Prospect Involved in Wild Bench-Clearing Brawl

Red Wings prospect Rudy Guimond's playoff push culminates in a wild bench-clearing brawl after a hard-fought Game 2 in QMJHL playoffs.
While the Detroit Red Wings are on the sidelines, fans are still able to follow playoff hockey across North America, including in Canada where several of the organization’s prospects are making a strong impression.
One of the most closely watched has been 2023 sixth-round pick Rudy Guimond, who has been putting together a standout postseason in the Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League.
Guimond has been a key figure for the Moncton Wildcats, who have established themselves as one of the premier teams in Canadian junior hockey this season. His play has been a major storyline as Moncton continues its push through the playoffs, with the goaltender delivering several high-end performances under pressure.
In Game 1 of the conference finals against Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, Guimond turned aside 65 of 68 shots in a marathon effort. Despite the heavy workload, it marked his first loss of the postseason and snapped a 15-game winning streak that had stretched back to late February.
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Moncton bounced back in Game 2 with a narrow 5-4 victory, but the contest ended in chaotic fashion. After the final whistle, tensions boiled over into a bench-clearing brawl involving both teams, followed by heated exchanges between coaching staffs in a tense and emotional finish to the night. Guimond was not directly involved in the altercation, but the incident has added even more intensity to an already heated series.
On the ice, Guimond stopped 27 of 31 shots in Game 2 and has now allowed seven goals across the first two games of the series. He will look to steady his game heading into Game 3 on Monday as Moncton aims to take control of the matchup.
The 20-year-old Quebec native has been outstanding throughout the season, finishing his first full campaign with Moncton at 40-7-3, along with a 2.27 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage. His strong play has only increased attention from within the Red Wings organization as he continues to develop in a high-pressure playoff environment.
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