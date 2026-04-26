Red Wings Prospect Involved in Wild Bench-Clearing Brawl

Moncton bounced back in Game 2 with a narrow 5-4 victory, but the contest ended in chaotic fashion. After the final whistle, tensions boiled over into a bench-clearing brawl involving both teams, followed by heated exchanges between coaching staffs in a tense and emotional finish to the night. Guimond was not directly involved in the altercation, but the incident has added even more intensity to an already heated series.