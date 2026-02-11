Red Wings Prospect Sebastian Cossa Earns Second AHL All-Star Appearance

The Detroit Red Wings are fortunate to boast two of the most highly regarded goaltending prospects in the National Hockey League, and fans hope both will eventually help backstop the franchise to Stanley Cup glory.
Sebastian Cossa (15th overall, 2021) and Trey Augustine (41st overall, 2023) each possess sky-high potential and have delivered for their respective teams this season.
While Augustine recently tied former Red Wing Bob Essensa for eighth all-time in victories by a Michigan State Spartans goaltender, Cossa has led the way in the crease during what has become a historic campaign for the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins.
The Griffins (35-7-2-1) are the best team in the AHL, and the play of Cossa has been a major reason why. He's amassed a sparkling 20-4-2 record while posting a 1.99 goals-against average, a .928 save percentage, and four shutouts.
For the second consecutive season, he was named an AHL All-Star and took part in Tuesday evening's skills competition.
Cossa, who is eligible to become a restricted free agent at the end of the season, spoke during Training Camp about the importance of performing at his best in a contract year.
"It’s a contract year for me, so a big year," Cossa said in September. "I had a really good summer, put in a lot of work. I’m just trying to stay consistent throughout the year, get my shots when I can. Use the experience I’ve gained the past couple years to really push the pace and be the best version of myself."
Re-signing Cossa should not pose a problem for Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman, and he is expected to compete for a full-time role as Detroit’s backup, or potentially even their starter, during training camp next season.
Never miss a story by adding us to your Google News favorites!
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.