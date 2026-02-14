Red Wings Prospect Trey Augustine Earns Another Major Award Nomination

Augustine has racked up a 20-6-0 record through 26 games so far this season while posting an impressive 1.96 goals-against average with a .932 save percentage.
While he's still looking for his first shutout of the season, 10 of his 20 wins have come against top-five-ranked NCAA teams.
