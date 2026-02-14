Logo
Detroit Red Wings
Red Wings Prospect Trey Augustine Earns Another Major Award Nomination cover image

Red Wings Prospect Trey Augustine Earns Another Major Award Nomination

Michael Whitaker
2h
Once again, Detroit Red Wings prospect Trey Augustine was named a semifinalist for the Mike Richter Award for the third straight season.

It seems the sky is the limit for Detroit Red Wings prospect goaltender Trey Augustine, who is putting together another tremendous junior season with the Michigan State Spartans.

For the third consecutive year, he’s being recognized for his performance.

As he was in 2023–24 and 2024–25, Augustine was named a semifinalist for the Mike Richter Award, presented annually to the top Division I NCAA men’s goaltender during the regular season.

Augustine has racked up a 20-6-0 record through 26 games so far this season while posting an impressive 1.96 goals-against average with a .932 save percentage. 

While he's still looking for his first shutout of the season, 10 of his 20 wins have come against top-five-ranked NCAA teams. 

