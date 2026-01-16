Red Wings Ready To Turn Page From Shutout Loss To Bruins

It's a new day for the Detroit Red Wings and a fresh chance to forget about Tuesday evening's 3-0 loss to the Boston Bruins at TD Garden.
While the Red Wings got their share of chances, they were unable to penetrate the concentration of Boston goaltender Jeremy Swayman, who picked up his first shutout of the campaign.
However, what took place on Tuesday has nothing to do with what Detroit has the potential to accomplish on Friday evening against the upstart San Jose Sharks.
Veteran forward James van Riemsdyk, who is already up to 12 goals scored in the 39 games that he's played in so far in his first season with Detroit, emphasized their resilience despite falling short in a tightly contested game.
"I think we've been playing fairly consistently. I thought it was a hard-fought game," he said. "Clearly, we weren't at our best, but I thought we hung in there for a lot of the game, and then obviously they got that goal in the third there."
Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.
Boston's Fraser Minten scored just under four minutes into the third period of Tuesday's game, doubling the Bruins' lead to 2-0.
It was a brisk practice on Thursday morning at the BELFOR Training Center inside Little Caesars Arena, which included multiple one-on-one drills and a small-area game with nets situated in the neutral zone at center ice.
"Just moving on to the next game was the main focus of today," said Patrick Kane. "I thought there was a pretty good pace to practice, getting our legs moving...that was probably the main focus."
Despite the unfortunate break, the Red Wings continued to press to get back into the contest, coming an inch away from halving Boston's lead when Dylan Larkin rang a shot off the bar.
"Definitely not our best game, but we've got another one coming, so that's the beauty of it," van Riemsdyk said. "It was one of those games I thought we just hung in there and kept playing, trying to stick with it and things like that. But yeah, it's on to the next one."
"We've been putting together some good hockey and playing fairly consistently; we just have to continue with that."
The Red Wings and Sharks will face one another for the second time this season, the first of which resulted in a 3-2 Detroit victory via the shootout in San Jose in early November.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.