Red Wings Reassign John Leonard to AHL Grand Rapids Despite Hot NHL Start

The Detroit Red Wings have reassigned forward John Leonard to their AHL affiliate, the Grand Rapids Griffins, on Tuesday. The move was widely anticipated, as Patrick Kane is set to return from injury, leaving limited roster spots available.

Leonard did everything he could to secure his place with the Red Wings, tallying four points in seven games, including a three-game point streak during his stint in Detroit. This marked Leonard’s first NHL action since the 2023-24 season with the Arizona Coyotes. Over parts of five NHL seasons, the 27-year-old has recorded 21 points (eight goals, 13 assists) in 77 games.

Before being called up, Leonard was one of the most dangerous forwards in the AHL, racking up 19 goals and ten assists for 29 points in just 20 games with the Griffins this season. He is currently tied for eighth in league scoring, ranks second in goals, and leads the league in game-winning goals.

Leonard’s stellar play earned him the AHL Player of the Month award for November, when he recorded 16 points in only ten games. A sixth-year professional, Leonard also made a significant impact in the postseason last year, helping the Charlotte Checkers reach the Calder Cup Finals with 14 points in 18 playoff games.

With Kane’s return, Leonard will now rejoin the Griffins, where he has continued to be a key offensive force and a player to watch for future NHL opportunities.

