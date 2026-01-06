Red Wings Reassign Nate Danielson To AHL Grand Rapids

The Detroit Red Wings announced Tuesday morning that the 21-year-old Nate Danielson has been reassigned to the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins. The move comes after Danielson was given his first real look at the NHL level, an opportunity that featured both encouraging highs and inevitable growing pains.

Danielson, the ninth overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, made an immediate impression when he arrived in Detroit. He recorded a goal and three assists for four points in his first nine NHL games, showing flashes of the skill and poise that made him such a high draft selection. As the season went on, however, the production slowed. Danielson managed just three points over his final 19 games and was riding an 11-game point drought at the time of his demotion.

With the Red Wings’ roster tightening and ice time becoming harder to come by, the decision to send Danielson back to Grand Rapids was not entirely unexpected. Detroit recently recalled John Leonard, who has been a difference maker whenever he has been in the lineup this season. The added depth up front made it difficult for Danielson to find consistent minutes.

The demotion may ultimately work in Danielson’s favor as he returns to a Griffins team where he has already proven he can thrive. Last season, Danielson recorded 39 points in 71 games with Grand Rapids, building confidence and momentum that helped set the stage for his NHL debut. Earlier this season, after returning from a preseason injury, he picked up right where he left off, recording five points in four games before earning his call-up to Detroit.

This time, Danielson rejoins a Griffins squad that is putting together a historic season. Grand Rapids currently owns a staggering 28-1-1-1 record and is on pace to potentially be the greatest AHL team in history. The environment provides an ideal setting for Danielson to rediscover his offensive touch and play heavy minutes in all situations.

The move has also sparked debate among Red Wings fans, many of whom are questioning why forward Marco Kasper has not been sent down as well. Kasper’s production has fallen sharply from last season, when he recorded 37 points. This year, he has just six points in 43 games and is on pace for only 12 by season’s end. Detroit appears willing to give Kasper one more opportunity to turn things around, placing him on the top line alongside Dylan Larkin and spark plug winger John Leonard.

There is still a chance Kasper could follow Danielson to Grand Rapids if the numbers do not improve. For now, Danielson heads back to the AHL with a clear path to regain confidence, continue developing, and position himself for another NHL opportunity down the line.

