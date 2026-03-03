Logo
Detroit Red Wings
Powered by Roundtable
Red Wings’ Rising Prospect Star Earns Recognition For Scoring Touch cover image

Red Wings’ Rising Prospect Star Earns Recognition For Scoring Touch

Michael Whitaker
1h
Partner
Pinned
408Members·3,205Posts
Mwhitaker89@THNN profile imagefeatured creator badge
Michael Whitaker
1h
Updated at Mar 3, 2026, 23:23
Partner

Detroit Red Wings prospect forward Carter Bear, whom they selected in the opening round of the 2025 NHL Draft, has been named the WHL's Player of the Month.

Follow Michael Whitaker On X

It seems that the sky is the limit for Detroit Red Wings prospect Carter Bear, who was selected in the first round (13th overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft. 

His scoring touch has been on full display while suiting up for the Everett Silvertips of the Western Hockey League, and he earned another accolade thanks to his offensive prowess. 

After notching 13 goals with 12 assists in his last 12 games, Bear has been named the WHL's Player of the Month. 

Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest newsgame-day coverage, and player features

THN.com/FreeTHN.com/Free

Not long after being selected by the Red Wings, general manager Steve Yzerman acted quickly by signing him to a three-year, entry-level contract carrying a  $975,000 cap hit. 

If Bear's offensive touch in the WHL is any indication of what Red Wings fans could eventually look forward to in his inevitable NHL career, it's going to be a bright future for the Winnipeg, Manitoba native. 

Never miss a story by adding us to your Google News favorites!

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

Players
2