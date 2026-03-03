Red Wings’ Rising Prospect Star Earns Recognition For Scoring Touch

Not long after being selected by the Red Wings, general manager Steve Yzerman acted quickly by signing him to a three-year, entry-level contract carrying a $975,000 cap hit.
If Bear's offensive touch in the WHL is any indication of what Red Wings fans could eventually look forward to in his inevitable NHL career, it's going to be a bright future for the Winnipeg, Manitoba native.
Never miss a story by adding us to your Google News favorites!
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.