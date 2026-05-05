Red Wings Seek Solutions For Even-Strength Struggles As Larkin’s Line Faces Pressure
With five-on-five scoring ranking near the bottom of the league, Detroit must revitalize its top-six production and find elite reinforcements to bolster Dylan Larkin’s impact.
It was a difficult season for the Detroit Red Wings, with inconsistency and underperformance surfacing across the roster. Among those facing the most scrutiny is captain Dylan Larkin, whose importance to the team remains unquestioned but whose production at even strength has become a growing concern.
After taking time to process a disappointing finish, Larkin’s overall impact is still viewed as central to Detroit’s identity. However, the numbers at five-on-five highlight a broader issue as the Red Wings managed just 142 five-on-five goals this season, the third-fewest total in the league, underscoring a systemic problem that begins with the forward group.
Larkin recorded 42 even-strength points, placing him closer to the middle tier among top-six forwards league-wide. While that output is not drastically out of line with his career norms, it does little to elevate a team in need of more consistent offense. Even during his career-best 79-point campaign in 2022-23, Larkin posted 47 points at even strength, reinforcing the notion that this has not usually been the strongest element of his game.
Dylan Larkin's Career Even-Strength Numbers
2015-16 | 45 PTS, 40 EVP
2016-17 | 32 PTS, 24 EVP
2017-18 | 63 PTS, 52 EVP
2018-19 | 73 PTS, 55 EVP
2019-20 | 53 PTS, 39 EVP
2020-21 | 23 PTS, 17 EVP
2021-22 | 69 PTS, 55 EVP
2022-23 | 79 PTS, 47 EVP
2023-24 | 69 PTS, 41 EVP
2024-25 | 70 PTS, 43 EVP
2025-26 | 67 PTS, 42 EVP
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Now 29, the Michigan native has surpassed 55 even-strength points in a season three times and for Detroit to take a meaningful step forward, there is a clear need for greater impact from its top line, particularly in five-on-five situations.
Part of the solution could lie in stronger support alongside Larkin with winger Lucas Raymond having developed into a key piece, but the Red Wings may need another high-end option to complement that duo. Internal development is one path, with prospects like Emmitt Finnie potentially growing into larger roles.
External options could also be explored as Detroit has a wealth of assets that they can pull from to pursue a significant trade, possibly targeting players like New York Rangers Vincent Trocheck and winger Alexis Lafrenière in a blockbuster deal with the two able to address key needs in the top six while strengthening secondary scoring.
Improving even-strength production team-wide will require a more complete offensive push throughout the lineup. As general manager Steve Yzerman put it during his season-ending media availability, the solution is straightforward in the team needs “better players.”
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