Red Wings Seek Solutions For Even-Strength Struggles As Larkin’s Line Faces Pressure

Larkin recorded 42 even-strength points, placing him closer to the middle tier among top-six forwards league-wide. While that output is not drastically out of line with his career norms, it does little to elevate a team in need of more consistent offense. Even during his career-best 79-point campaign in 2022-23, Larkin posted 47 points at even strength, reinforcing the notion that this has not usually been the strongest element of his game.