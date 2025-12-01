Red Wings Top Prospect Named AHL Player Of The Week

Grand Rapids Griffins goaltender Sebastian Cossa has been named the AHL Player of the Week after a flawless three-start stretch that helped the team extend its record-setting season start to 16-1-0-1.

Cossa posted a 1.33 goals-against average, a .945 save percentage, and a shutout against the Iowa Wild last Sunday, cementing his impact between the pipes. The 15th overall pick by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2021 NHL Draft has been sensational this season, boasting an 8-1-0 record with two shutouts, a 1.56 GAA, and a .942 save percentage in nine appearances.

He leads the AHL in both goals-against average and save percentage and ranks among the top in wins and shutouts. This marks the second time in his career he has earned Player of the Week honors, previously doing so in February 2024.

Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.

Cossa reached a major milestone earlier this season against the Texas Stars, notching his 50th career win as a Griffin and joining an elite group of eight goaltenders in franchise history to reach that mark. He also recorded a career-high five-game win streak from October 10 to November 19 and is currently on a three-game winning streak.

Over four AHL seasons, Cossa has posted a 52-26-14 record with five shutouts in 93 games, alongside a 2.43 GAA and .912 save percentage. Last season, he made his first AHL All-Star Classic and ranked among league leaders in minutes, games played, goals-against average, and save percentage, finishing with a 21-15-6 record.

Cossa’s hot play has put him on the radar for an NHL call-up, especially as Red Wings veterans John Gibson (3.59 GAA, .865 save percentage) and Cam Talbot (2.88 GAA, .887 save percentage) struggle this season. He has already proven he can handle the NHL stage, making his debut last December in Buffalo with a 6-5 victory, stopping 12 shots and three in the shootout.

With Cossa in net, the Griffins’ historic start shows no signs of slowing, and the young goaltender continues to make a strong case for his future at the NHL level.

Never miss a story by adding us to your Google News favorites!

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.