Reports Suggest Canucks' Elias Pettersson Could Be Good Fit In Detroit

The Detroit Red Wings are becoming a regular mainstay when it comes to the NHL rumor mill with the team being involved in several trade rumors as well as being regularly named as a likely fit for certain players due to how advantageous a spot like the Red Wings is these days.
A renewed winning culture, a strong young core blending seamlessly with a solid group of veterans, and a pipeline of blue chip prospects that can either accelerate the rebuild or be used as valuable trade assets have positioned the Red Wings as a major topic of conversation around the league.
They have surfaced in even more trade discussions toward the end of the week, centering on a player recently made available by the Vancouver Canucks. Around the league, teams are closely monitoring whether the Canucks will move star center Elias Pettersson, as the former 102-point scorer has experienced a significant drop-off since his career-best season.
Pettersson was reportedly involved in a rumored conflict with former teammate J.T. Miller during their time in Vancouver, with the two said to have clashed frequently. Many believe it was Miller's unsatisfaction with Pettersson's play and his work ethic following signing his current large contract with a heavy $11.6 million cap hit for six more seasons after this one.
The team tried to resolve the issue by dealing Miller to the New York Rangers but still no resolution has been found in Pettersson's game as he's sitting with 29 points in 39 games this season with the Canucks sitting in last place in the NHL.
TSN's Chris Johnston spoke to the rumors of the Canucks open to trading Pettersson saying that many teams believe he just needs a fresh start elsewhere to find that 100-point player once again.
Everything started up with Pettersson trade rumors once again when The Province's Patrick Johnston spoke with Vancouver GM Jim Rutherford, who told the reporter “It’s our duty to take calls on everyone,” in a statement that echoed throughout the entire hockey media landscape.
This quote also builds off a report made by TSN’s Darren Dreger who said that the Canucks management team has been starting to look more into the idea of a complete rebuild and that they are "open for just about anything, and that might include finally trading Elias Pettersson."
Johnston finished off his talk on Pettersson by naming some teams that could be a fit for the Swedish center with the final team mentioned being the Red Wings.
There is a potential spot for Pettersson in the Motor City considering they could immediately put him in a favorable spot on the team's second line and have him play with star talents like Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat, who could hopefully get a quick turnaround out of Pettersson. His contract would be a heavy one but the Red Wings would be able to work around it quite well compared to other teams.
Detroit’s most significant upcoming contract decision involves Simon Edvinsson, who is expected to land a deal comparable to St. Louis defenseman Philip Broberg. Broberg recently signed a six-year extension carrying an $8 million annual cap hit. Given their similar playing styles, it is reasonable to project a comparable contract for Edvinsson, though he is two years younger and could potentially command a seven-year term.
The Red Wings currently have more than $27.4 million in available cap space and could see even more flexibility next season, with several contracts set to expire. Patrick Kane and James van Riemsdyk may come off the books if they choose not to re-sign, while defensemen Travis Hamonic, Ben Chiarot, and Erik Gustafsson, along with goaltender Cam Talbot, are also scheduled to become free agents.
With so much available space, adding a second center with a heavy cap hit like Pettersson isn't the worst idea plus as the cap continues to grow the $11.6 million will take up less of the overall cap and will start to look like a bargain if they can turn Pettersson's game around.
It's a gamble for the Red Wings as they will likely need to sacrifice some meaningful assets, most likely Nate Danielson among others but if they want to possibly acclurate their chances at contending for a Stanley Cup, getting a stable second line center could be a great move.
