Revisiting The 2021 NHL Draft: How High Would Simon Edvinsson Go Today?

The 2021 NHL Draft is beginning to look like one of the stronger classes in recent memory, producing several impact players across the league. For the Detroit Red Wings, that success now includes towering defenseman Simon Edvinsson, a six-foot-six Swedish blueliner who has quickly established himself as one of the most intriguing young defensemen in the sport. His emergence raises a natural question in if the draft were held again today, would Edvinsson go higher, lower, or remain at sixth overall?
At the very top of a redraft, there appears to be little debate. Dallas Stars forward Wyatt Johnston has developed into a legitimate top-six NHL scorer and is on pace to finish just shy of 90 points this season.
Johnston leads all players from the 2021 class in total points and holds a 53-point advantage over the next closest skater, Seattle’s Matty Beniers. Based on current production and trajectory, Johnston would almost certainly be the first overall pick in a redraft.
From there, the picture becomes more complicated as Beniers remains a cornerstone player in Seattle, while Utah’s Dylan Guenther, Toronto’s Matthew Knies, and Anaheim’s Mason McTavish have all emerged as impactful forwards.
That is where Edvinsson re-enters the conversation. While teams generally preach drafting best player available over positional need, a redraft inevitably accounts for organizational context and proven NHL performance. Detroit’s defensive depth is thinner than its forward group, and Edvinsson’s skill set would fill a clear need. Among remaining options, he stands out as one of the best all-around talents available.
New Jersey defenseman Luke Hughes presents the closest competition as the fellow 22-year-old is more offensively inclined and has already posted multiple 40-point NHL seasons, but recent injury concerns and defensive inconsistencies could give teams pause.
Edvinsson, by contrast, offers size, reach, and defensive reliability while still contributing offensively, finishing with only 13 fewer points than Hughes last season despite a different role. His physical presence and durability make him an attractive long-term option for a team seeking stability on the back end.
Other defensemen such as J.J. Moser have also carved out solid NHL careers, but Edvinsson’s five-inch height advantage and two-way impact give him the edge. There are also several forwards including William Eklund, Kent Johnson, Owen Power, Matt Coronato, Logan Stankoven, and Jackson Blake who could reasonably climb in a redraft. Even so, most projections would place Edvinsson firmly in the same range, either remaining with Detroit at sixth overall or sliding only slightly later.
For Red Wings fans, the takeaway is reassuring. Detroit’s scouting staff identified a legitimate top talent, and Edvinsson’s continued development suggests the organization made the right call. In a draft that continues to age well, Detroit’s sixth overall pick looks every bit the part of a franchise cornerstone.
