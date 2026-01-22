Revisiting The 2021 NHL Draft: How High Would Simon Edvinsson Go Today?

The 2021 NHL Draft is beginning to look like one of the stronger classes in recent memory, producing several impact players across the league. For the Detroit Red Wings, that success now includes towering defenseman Simon Edvinsson, a six-foot-six Swedish blueliner who has quickly established himself as one of the most intriguing young defensemen in the sport. His emergence raises a natural question in if the draft were held again today, would Edvinsson go higher, lower, or remain at sixth overall?