Scapegoat To Impact Player: Andrew Copp’s Late-Career Breakout in Detroit

One of the most controversial players on the Red Wings heading into this season was forward Andrew Copp, as fans were not thrilled with his $5.625 million cap hit that runs through the end of next season or the idea of paying that price for what had become a 20 to 30 point player.
Copp added fuel to that criticism early in the year, recording just nine points in his first 27 games. However, when given an opportunity in a more advantageous role, the veteran center has taken full advantage and completely changed the narrative around his season.
The dynamic duo of Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat is well known, and much of the preseason hype centered on Marco Kasper potentially benefiting from skating alongside the two star wingers. After a slow start, Kasper was moved off the line, and following several lineup adjustments, Copp was given a chance to play in the top six with Kane and DeBrincat. Since coming together, the line has been lights out, with Copp playing some of the best hockey of his career.
The 31-year-old Ann Arbor, Michigan native has 19 points over his last 21 games and, prior to Tuesday’s shutout loss to the Bruins, had back-to-back multi-point performances. He has goals in three of his last four games and recorded points in four straight contests during that stretch.
Copp now has eight goals and 20 assists for 28 points in 48 games this season and is on pace for a career-best 48 points. His recent surge has quieted much of the conversation surrounding Detroit’s need to acquire a second-line center, as Copp has effectively filled that role.
While it remains to be seen whether he can sustain this level of production, Copp is providing value that many did not anticipate earlier in the season. Keeping the second line intact has become essential for the Red Wings, as that unit has helped carry the team while the first line and the rest of the lineup continue to be evaluated and adjusted.
