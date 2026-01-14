Scapegoat To Impact Player: Andrew Copp’s Late-Career Breakout in Detroit

The dynamic duo of Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat is well known, and much of the preseason hype centered on Marco Kasper potentially benefiting from skating alongside the two star wingers. After a slow start, Kasper was moved off the line, and following several lineup adjustments, Copp was given a chance to play in the top six with Kane and DeBrincat. Since coming together, the line has been lights out, with Copp playing some of the best hockey of his career.