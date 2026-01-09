Stats Show Red Wings' Patrick Kane Is Still Playing At An Elite Level

The Detroit Red Wings marked a historic milestone Thursday night as veteran winger Patrick Kane scored the 500th goal of his NHL career, sealing a 5–1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks with an empty-netter late in the third period.

The goal not only cemented Kane’s place among the NHL’s elite scorers, but also capped his first multi-goal performance of the season. At 37 years old, Kane once again demonstrated that age has done little to diminish his ability to influence games at the sport’s highest level.

Kane’s milestone comes during a season in which expectations were mixed. Before the year began, the Buffalo native raised eyebrows by stating his desire to contend for a spot on Team USA for the 2026 Winter Olympics. Despite battling injuries that sidelined him at times, Kane has backed up that ambition with production, recording 26 points in 30 games for Detroit.

When he is in the lineup, Kane continues to be a difference maker. Following his 500th goal, the NHL highlighted several advanced metrics underscoring his continued effectiveness. Kane ranks in the 94th percentile among forwards in long-range shots on goal and the 87th percentile in mid-range shots, illustrating that his shot remains among the league’s most dangerous.

He has also remained a key contributor on the power play. Kane sits in the 86th percentile for forwards in power play offensive zone time percentage at 62.1 percent and is one of just five Red Wings players with at least ten power play points this season.

All signs point to a player who still has plenty left in the tank, even as he plays on a one year deal in Detroit. For Red Wings fans, Kane’s resurgence has been both entertaining and meaningful, as his presence has helped push the team closer to contender status.

