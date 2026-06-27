Steve Yzerman Confirms Dylan Larkin's Trade Request, But Says Outcome Is Far From Certain
Michael Whitaker 4hUpdated Jun 27, 2026, 22:08featured
While Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman confirmed Dylan Larkin's trade request, he made it clear that there's no guarantee that the request will ultimately be granted.
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