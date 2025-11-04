Red Wings' Todd McLellan Delivers Key Update on Patrick Kane’s Potential Return Timeline

Follow Michael Whitaker On X

It's been multiple weeks since the Detroit Red Wings had Patrick Kane in the lineup after he was injured during their 2-1 overtime victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Oct. 17.

During that time, the Red Wings have won five of eight games, including three of their last four away from Little Caesars Arena. Thanks to their strong start to their centennial campaign, Detroit is in second place in the Atlantic Division and third overall in the Eastern Conference.

While it was recently confirmed that Kane would miss the entirety of the road trip which concludes on Tuesday evening against the Vegas Golden Knights, there was an optimistic outlook from head coach Todd McLellan about his potential timeline for a return.

After the Red Wings announced that forward Austin Watson had been re-assigned to the Grand Rapids Griffins, McLellan acknowledged that it meant Kane could potentially skate with the club on Thursday.

"That is a sign that there's a really good chance he could skate with us on Thursday," McLellan said.

"Again, we're not there yet, but we're getting feedback from some really important people, including Patrick, and we're hoping that he can practice with us and we'll see where it goes from there," he continued.

Kane had been on a scoring pace reminiscent of his Hall of Fame career, having tallied two goals while adding three assists for five points in the five games he played before going down.

For the second straight offseason he signed a one-year contract on June 30 to remain with the Red Wings. This December will mark two full years since he chose to join Detroit following his hip resurfacing surgery in 2023.

Following Tuesday's road finale against the Golden Knights, the Red Wings return home for a tilt against the New York Rangers on Friday evening, followed by a Sunday matinee matchup against Kane's former club, the Chicago Blackhawks.

