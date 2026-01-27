Top Red Wings Prospect Poised To Make Major Career Leap

By all indications, the Michigan State Spartans are set to welcome a highly touted goaltending prospect to their crease, which could have major implications for the career trajectory of one of the most exciting prospects for the Detroit Red Wings.
As reported by current NHL Insider (and longtime former NHL goaltender in his own right) Kevin Weekes, the Spartans are expected to welcome 2025 first-round (30th overall) pick Joshua Ravensbergen to the club next season.
This opens the door for Trey Augustine, Detroit's second-round (41st overall) pick from the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, to begin his professional career next season, likely with the Grand Rapids Griffins.
Augustine has enjoyed a spectacular season in East Lansing, having gone 17-5 with a sparkling 1.73 goals-against average, a .938 save percentage, and three shutouts.
In fact, he was recently suggested as a prime candidate for consideration for the Mike Richter Award, given to the best goalie in NCAA Division I men's hockey, by NHL.com correspondent Mike Divver.
He's also enjoyed success on the international stage by backstopping the United States to consecutive gold medal victories in 2024 and 2025.
This past summer, he was listed as fifth overall in an NHL ranking of the best goaltenders aged 25 or younger.
Speaking of goaltenders within the Red Wings' system, Sebastian Cossa has made the most of what he described before the season as an important opportunity with the Griffins.
His 18-2-2 record for the Griffins this season is the best of any starter in the American Hockey League; he's also posted equally impressive stats of a 1.77 goals-against average and a .933 save percentage, along with four shutouts.
Widely regarded as Detroit's goaltender of the future, Cossa could conceivably begin next season as the backup to John Gibson in the Red Wings' crease, which would also clear the way for Augustine to begin getting starts in the AHL.
Playing in the final season of his current contract with a $863,333 cap hit, Cossa will be re-signed and will challenge for the backup position at the NHL level in the fall when Training Camp begins.
The future of 38-year-old veteran Cam Talbot, who is in the second and final year of his deal with the Red Wings, remains to be seen.
