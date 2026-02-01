"We Deserved It": Todd McLellan Sends Clear Message After 5-0 Loss

The sellout crowd at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday afternoon was primed from the get-go to explode in cheers for their Red Wings, who were facing the former heated rival Colorado Avalanche.
However, a good majority of the fans had already decided to get a head start on the traffic by the midway point of the third period in what was ultimately a 5-0 Avalanche win over the Red Wings.
Those that remained behind let out a few noticeable boos as time ticked away in regulation
The crowd wasn’t the only group feeling it. Several Red Wings players showed visible frustration after Avalanche goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood shut down their scoring chances, while their power play came up empty and their passing lacked crispness.
Afterward, head coach Todd McLellan said that any visible frustration on the part of the players was earned by their performance, while also noting that it's on them to come up with the solution.
"There was frustration, but we earned it, and we deserved it," he said. "That can change just through our play and execution."
"They're (the Avalanche) a real good hockey club, and they're going to do some things to you that you're not comfortable with," he continued. "They're going to score some goals. But if you let frustration drag you down even deeper, you'll end up with exactly what we got."
All season long, McLellan has preached the importance of mental fortitude to avoid letting a rough stretch of play, which happens to every NHL team over the course of a long 82-game campaign, snowball out of control.
Never one to let his players off the hook, McLellan emphasized the need for a stronger start to games, as the Red Wings surrendered the first goal against in each of their last three outings, which all resulted in losses.
"One (reason) is lack of focus, and if there’s lack of focus, then that’s on all of us to get it back and make sure we’re executing," he said. "It could be you get stale with linemates, and it’s not working. It could be complacency that slips in, and you’re okay with what’s going on.
And that’s wrong, so we have to fix that."
Detroit gets a shot at a course correction Monday night in Denver when they face the Avalanche again.
