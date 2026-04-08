What's Going On With Lucas Raymond?

Detroit's playoff dreams dimming as their star winger struggles. Can Lucas Raymond reignite his scoring touch before the season ends?
The Detroit Red Wings are running out of time after suffering their third straight loss on Tuesday. Detroit’s playoff hopes are slipping as the regular season nears its end with a rough stretch of nine losses in their last 13 games, leaving the team struggling to gain ground in a tightly contested race, and frustration is beginning to build among fans searching for answers.
Much of the focus has turned toward the team’s top players, especially Lucas Raymond. The 24-year-old winger has been a key piece of Detroit’s offense over the past two seasons, recording 152 points in 164 games entering this year. Expectations were high that he would take another step forward and emerge as a 90 to 100 point producer.
Instead, Raymond has gone cold at a critical moment as he's managed just eight points in his last 16 games and 15 points over his past 25. While he has shown signs of life recently with six points in his last nine outings, the inconsistency has come at a time when Detroit needs steady production the most.
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Head coach Todd McLellan has tried to spark Raymond by moving him throughout the lineup, searching for the right combination to reignite his scoring touch. The adjustments have brought flashes of improvement, but not enough to reverse the team’s downward trend.
The Red Wings believed they had a foundation built around Larkin and Raymond as nightly difference makers. Now, with only a handful of games remaining, that belief is being tested. If Raymond cannot rediscover his top form and deliver a strong finish, Detroit may be forced to look beyond its current core for other scoring options.
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