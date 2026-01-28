Would A Healthy Simon Edvinsson Have Earned A Spot On Team Sweden?

The Winter Olympics are fast approaching, with puck drop for the men’s hockey tournament set for February 11. Several Detroit Red Wings players are expected to represent their countries, including captain Dylan Larkin and winger Lucas Raymond. One notable absence, however, is defenseman Simon Edvinsson.
Detroit’s sixth overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft has quietly put together a strong season, posting six goals and 11 assists for 17 points in 48 games. His biggest obstacle has been health. Edvinsson was recently sidelined by another injury that will keep him out beyond the Olympic break and into late February, dealing a significant blow to a Red Wings team that has relied heavily on his play during its recent hot streak.
Before the injury, many believed Edvinsson had done enough to earn a spot on Team Sweden’s Olympic roster. His omission drew further scrutiny when Sweden selected St. Louis Blues defenseman Philip Broberg despite Edvinsson posting comparable, if not stronger, numbers. That debate intensified when Sweden later announced roster adjustments, removing injured forwards Leo Carlsson and Jonas Brodin and adding Marcus Johansson and defenseman Hampus Lindholm.
The changes raised a natural question of whether Edvinsson would have been considered had he been healthy.
Statistically, Edvinsson compares favorably to Lindholm this season. Both defensemen have recorded 17 points and average more than 22 minutes of ice time per game. Lindholm, despite playing for a playoff-bound Boston Bruins team, carries a minus-ten rating, while Edvinsson sits at plus-six on a Red Wings squad that currently holds a four-point edge over Boston in the standings.
While Lindholm holds advantages in discipline-related areas such as penalty minutes and giveaways, Edvinsson has excelled in more physical and defensive categories. The six-foot-six defenseman has recorded 63 hits compared to Lindholm’s six, along with 104 blocked shots to Lindholm’s 69. Edvinsson also holds the edge in takeaways.
Sweden has shown a willingness to lean toward younger talent, similar to Team USA opting for Anaheim defenseman Jackson LaCombe over veteran options. Edvinsson appeared to fit that mold, but his injury ultimately removed any opportunity to be considered as a replacement.
