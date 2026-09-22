Was the Mike Babcock Hire a Calculated Distraction?
Mike Babcock's arrival in Edmonton may have more strategy behind it than just Xs and Os. According to TSN's Bryan Hayes, the Oilers' decision to bring in the veteran coach also serves as a deliberate effort to redirect attention away from questions the organization would rather not answer.
"It appears, from my point of view, it's playing exactly like they want it to," Hayes said in a recent interview. "The plan was to make everything about Mike Babcock, and that's the only thing we're talking about."
What no one seems to be talking about is Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl's on-ice performance, and — more notably — any chatter about McDavid's next contract and whether he sticks around past his current deal.
Per Hayes, the players have been "laying it on thick", being vocal about buying into the new coaching approach. Hayes wasn't fully convinced by the enthusiasm on display, calling it "a little bit over the top and a bit performative."
For now, the plan appears to be working exactly as designed. Do you agree with his take?