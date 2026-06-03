According to Elliotte Friedman on the latest 32 Thoughts podcast, Florida Panthers depth forward, A.J. Greer, will be testing the free agent market. A good fourth liner with the potential to play third-line minutes, Greer was a key part of the Panthers' previous Stanley Cup run.
It won't take long before many in Edmonton believe he would be a perfect fit in the Oilers bottom six. He scored 17 goals this past season, so there's potential for him to be a key depth piece who could play an elevated role.
Would you have time for Greer if he was interested in the Oilers?
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