Pre-Game Stat Pack

9-7-4 | 22 PTS
5th place in the Pacific Division
Last Game: 4-3 W (OT) at CAR
PP: 31.4%
PK: 82.7%
GF-GA: 62-70
6-8-4 | 16 PTS
8th place in the Atlantic Division
Last Game: 5-4 W (OT) at DET
PP: 16.1%
PK: 89.5%
GF-GA: 51-64
Buffalo Sabres | Edmonton Oilers
6-8-4 ...........Record.............9-7-4
5-3-2 ......Home Record.......5-1-2
1-5-2 ........Road Record........4-6-2
2-4-4.......Last 10 Games.......5-3-2
2.78 (25th)....GF/Game....3.10 (16th)
3.56 (30th)...GA/Game...3.40 (26th)
16.1% (24th) ....PP....31.4% (3rd)
89.5% (1st) .......PK......82.7% (9th)
42.2% (32nd) .....FO%.....52.8% (8th)
48.1% (23rd) ....SAT% (5-on-5)....49.3% (17th)
Connor McDavid: 20 GP, 9 G, 21 A, 30 PTS
Leon Draisaitl: 20 GP, 13 G, 10 A, 23 PTS
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: 20 GP, 5 G, 11 A, 16 PTS
Tage Thompson: 18 GP, 8 G, 8 A, 16 PTS
Alex Tuch: 18 GP, 7 G, 9 A, 16 PTS
Josh Doan: 18 GP, 5 G, 7 A, 12 PTS
Kasperi Kapanen (undisclosed, IR); Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (undisclosed, IR).
Zach Benson (lower body, IR); Justin Danforth (lower body, IR); Jiri Kulich (blood clot, IR); Josh Norris (upper body, IR); Jason Zucker (illness, IR).