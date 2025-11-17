    • Powered by Roundtable

    Pre-Game Stat Pack

    Nov 17, 2025, 19:44
    Nov 17, 2025, 19:44
    Nov 17, 2025, 19:44
    Updated at: Nov 17, 2025, 20:45

    Edmonton Oilers @ Buffalo Sabres pre-game stats and lines.

    EDMONTON OILERS

    9-7-4 | 22 PTS

    5th place in the Pacific Division

    Last Game: 4-3 W (OT) at CAR

    PP: 31.4%

    PK: 82.7%

    GF-GA: 62-70

    BUFFALO SABRES

    6-8-4 | 16 PTS

    8th place in the Atlantic Division

    Last Game: 5-4 W (OT) at DET

    PP: 16.1%

    PK: 89.5%

    GF-GA: 51-64

    HEAD-TO-HEAD

    Buffalo Sabres  |  Edmonton Oilers

    6-8-4 ...........Record.............9-7-4

    5-3-2 ......Home Record.......5-1-2

    1-5-2 ........Road Record........4-6-2

    2-4-4.......Last 10 Games.......5-3-2

    2.78 (25th)....GF/Game....3.10 (16th)

    3.56 (30th)...GA/Game...3.40 (26th)

    16.1% (24th) ....PP....31.4% (3rd)

    89.5% (1st) .......PK......82.7% (9th)

    42.2% (32nd) .....FO%.....52.8% (8th)

    48.1% (23rd) ....SAT% (5-on-5)....49.3% (17th)

    TOP SCORERS

    Connor McDavid: 20 GP, 9 G, 21 A, 30 PTS

    Leon Draisaitl: 20 GP, 13 G, 10 A, 23 PTS

    Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: 20 GP, 5 G, 11 A, 16 PTS

    Tage Thompson: 18 GP, 8 G, 8 A, 16 PTS

    Alex Tuch: 18 GP, 7 G, 9 A, 16 PTS

    Josh Doan: 18 GP, 5 G, 7 A, 12 PTS

    INJURY REPORT

    Kasperi Kapanen (undisclosed, IR); Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (undisclosed, IR).

    Zach Benson (lower body, IR); Justin Danforth (lower body, IR); Jiri Kulich (blood clot, IR); Josh Norris (upper body, IR); Jason Zucker (illness, IR).

    LINES AND PAIRINGS