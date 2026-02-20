2 Oilers Who Need To Bounce Back After Olympics

These three Oilers will be looking to bounce back after the Olympic break.
The Edmonton Oilers will soon be returning to game action, as they face off against the Anaheim Ducks on Jan. 25.
With the Oilers soon returning to the ice, let's take a look at two of their players who will be looking to bounce back and have a strong finish to the 2025-26 season.
Tristan Jarry
Tristan Jarry has had a slow start to his Oilers tenure. In 11 appearances with the Oilers since being acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins, he has a .870 save percentage and a 3.64 goals-against average. He has also had under a .900 save percentage in five out of his last six appearances. This included two appearances with under a .750 save percentage.
While Jarry has had some struggles with the Oilers, the potential for him to bounce back is certainly there. Keep in mind, before being traded to Edmonton, he had a .909 save percentage in 14 games with Pittsburgh.
Trent Frederic
After signing an eight-year, $30.8 million contract extension with the Oilers this past June, Trent Frederic has been ice-cold for the Pacific Division club. In 55 games so far this season with Edmonton, he has two goals, one assist, and a minus-13 rating. With this, there is no question that he has had some serious struggles this season with Edmonton.
While the 2025-26 season has been a rough year for Frederic, he has the opportunity to try to end it on a strong note. Frederic has also hown in the past that he can provide decent secondary offensive production in the past, as he had 18 goals and 40 points for the Boston Bruins back in 2023-24.