'Absolutely I Want To Stay In Edmonton': Veteran D-Man On Possible Extension

Veteran defenseman Mattias Ekholm was asked about his own contract situation on Friday, specifically if he's looking to re-sign with the Edmonton Oilers.

Understanding that Connor McDavid is getting the bulk of the attention, Ekholm is among a handful of pending UFAs on this Oilers roster that could be signed this summer or anytime during the season.

“Is This Real?” Insider Says McDavid’s Comments Has NHL on Alert

Connor McDavid’s contract status has clearly become the NHL’s biggest storyline heading into the 2025–26 season. Fans and media are hanging on every word McDavid says and reading into the things he doesn't say. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman says the hockey world is right to be on edge.

“Absolutely I want to stay in Edmonton, but I know you have to take care of the big boys first," said Ekholm. He added, "Once he (McDavid) gets done I’m sure we will talk."

Ekholm, 35, is in a slightly different situation than other UFAs on the Oilers. He's on the back nine of his NHL career and it might not be wise for the organization to commit long term. However, salary cap flexibility is paramount and one of the ways to keep his AAV down is by offering more term.

How Much Is Connor McDavid Worth?

Oilers Unique Defender Storming To A Big Season

The Oilers have to ask themselves, at what point does Ekholm start not being worth the investment? He's aware that's a question that will need to be answered.

"I’m getting up there (age) but I know what I bring,” Ekholm said on entering the final year of his deal. The 2025-26 season is an important one, not just for the team but for the player. If he has a big year, signing him is just a matter of dollars and cents. If he doesn't, or he struggles to stay healthy, questions about what to offer him come into play.

When asked how he feels after his injury during the playoffs last season, he responded, "I feel great, I feel a lot better... It was tough just 'cause you're more out there to survive than creating something or playing your game." Ekholm played with a torn adductor muscle in final against the Florida Panthers. The injury severely limited his effectiveness.

Bookmark The Hockey News Edmonton Oilers team site to never miss the latest news, game-day coverage, and more. Add us to your Google News favourites, and never miss a story.