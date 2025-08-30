Oilers Unique Defender Storming To A Big Season

EDMONTON – Moving the puck is paramount for being a good offensive team.

The Edmonton Oilers have an embarrassment of riches in that regard. Evan Bouchard, Mattias Ekholm, and Brett Kulak possess considerable skill in distributing the puck.

Darnell Nurse can rover around with exceptional ease. But let’s not forget about Jake Walman.

The Oilers' big fish trade deadline acquisition has an extraordinary talent to find a streaking winger off a two-line pass. This has him poised to have the best season of his young career in 2025-26.

In 2024-25, Walman had the best year of his career. In 65 games, he recorded 40 points, 56 hits, and 145 blocks while averaging 22:46 a game.

With more ice time and a full season of dishing passes to Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, he should surpass 50 points easily.

The sky is the limit.

