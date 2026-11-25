Edmonton Oilers
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And Just Like That, The Bouchard Bullies Are Back
Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images
Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images
Nov 25, 2026 5:06 PMPublished Nov 25, 2026 5:06 PM
One sloppy performance against Vegas has reignited tired narratives, as critics pounce on the Oilers’ elite defenseman despite an exhausted roster and his stellar season stats.
It only took one game of Evan Bouchard playing like something other than a Norris Trophy-caliber defenseman for naysayers and detractors to pick up the narrative that has followed the Edmonton Oilers defenseman for most of his career.
An admittedly bad game by Bouchard has trolls coming out of the woodwork, showing that he's got very little leash despite an incredible showing this season.
Bouchard is among the NHL's elite defensemen. There's no denying that. However, his reputation for being terrible defensively -- despite being a false narrative, by the way -- has cast a dark cloud over most of his career. Yes, Bouchard spent many seasons trying to overcome egregious giveaways. For all of the great plays he made, he included some stinkers that drew most of the attention.
Tuesday night, as the Oilers looked tired and deflated against a better Golden Knights team, Bouchard was at it again.
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"When we play the right way, we're a hard team to beat. We shot ourselves in the foot turning the puck over, a good team like Vegas, they're gonna capitalize," said Bouchard. He was well aware that he was amongst the worst culprits.
And if he didn't know, social media was there to remind him.
Avalanche Forever was among the accounts pushing hard to sell the narrative that Bouchard hasn't changed. "Evan Bouchard's defensive game is bottom 5 in the entire league. Horrendous," they wrote. When anyone would try to defend Bouchard, the response was, "He makes brutal errors every single game."
Everyone knows that isn't true, especially this season. Bouchard has been among the league's best. But the Oilers are in a bit of a rut. They've been on the road for 11 days, played several games (including two back-to-backs), and they're tired. These are not excuses. They're explanations for why his game might have suddenly taken a turn. Bouchard has averaged more than 27 minutes per game over the last five. Anyone on the ice that often is going to make good plays and bad. An exhausted Bouchard has made a couple of whoppers.
On Tuesday night, Bouchard didn't do himself any favors, turning the puck over as the Oilers were trying to mount a comeback and essentially gifting the Golden Knights a freebie. Forget that he became the fastest defenseman in Oilers history to reach 40 points in a season.
@Avery_188 added, " Fun fact to start the day. Evan Bouchard - Leads D in giveaways. - Leads in defensive giveaways. - -7 in the last 4 games. But Oilers fans will celebrate his 4 points in the last 4 games."
The group as a whole needs to be better. "Gotta find a way to be way more consistent throughout periods and shifts," said Connor McDavid. He was also less than perfect on Tuesday.
Every defenseman has off nights. Cale Makar, Quinn Hughes, Zack Werenski and others are not perfect. The big difference is the old narratives about Bouchard that continue to follow him around. It's why he's overlooked in Norris Trophy voting and why, despite whatever he does this season, he might be again.
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