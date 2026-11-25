Everyone knows that isn't true, especially this season. Bouchard has been among the league's best. But the Oilers are in a bit of a rut. They've been on the road for 11 days, played several games (including two back-to-backs), and they're tired. These are not excuses. They're explanations for why his game might have suddenly taken a turn. Bouchard has averaged more than 27 minutes per game over the last five. Anyone on the ice that often is going to make good plays and bad. An exhausted Bouchard has made a couple of whoppers.