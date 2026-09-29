Babcock On His Goaltenders

Mike Babcock was asked Monday afternoon if he could tell us who would start in net for the Edmonton Oilers on opening night.
“Jarry,” Babcock said.
Well, I guess that's all the answer you need.
After a training camp spent watching Tristan Jarry and Devon Levi, Babcock is going with Jarry to start the season. Babcock was pretty straightforward and nonchalant when discussing his goaltenders, and there doesn't seem to be an elaborate plan for how Edmonton will divide the starts after the home opener.
Jarry played five periods during the preseason, and Babcock seemed to like what he saw from him. Granted, there wasn't a massive sample to work with, but apparently there didn't need to be.
“He's been solid in the two games he's played,” Babcock said. “I mean, he's been in for five periods, right? So, I thought he was solid. I thought he was way better night two when we were under siege when he played.”
Jarry entered camp needing a good start after everything that happened last season, and Edmonton seems happy with the work he's done since then. Babcock pointed to his conditioning and the time he's spent working with goalie coach Pete Aubry during the offseason.
“You know what I like about what's happened is he really worked hard in the off season,” Babcock said. “He's really improved his conditioning. He's worked close with Pete, and they seem to have a plan and stabilize his game.”
That's really what Edmonton needs from Jarry right now. He's coming off a difficult season, he's had an entire summer to work on his game, and opening night is finally his chance to show where all of that work has gotten him.
“Anytime you have a tough year, and those things happen in the National Hockey League, you always want to bounce back, and he's ready to do that,” Babcock said.
So Jarry gets Vancouver. What happens after that doesn't seem to be something Babcock has spent much time worrying about yet. Levi had a good preseason, Babcock liked his games, and Frederik Andersen's injury means there's time to not get hung up on who starts night No. 1.
“To tell you the truth, I haven't spent a whole lot of time thinking about (when) Jarry's playing,” Babcock said. “We'll probably look ahead and go through the back-to-backs and understand who goes. But we're just going to watch.”
That's a pretty simple way of handling a goalie situation that has been a non-stop topic in Oilers media throughout camp.
There doesn't appear to be a set number of games waiting for either goaltender right now, either. Babcock knows Jarry is starting opening night, he'll look at the schedule when he needs to, and Edmonton will watch how both goalies play.
Levi has already said he's taking a similar approach from his end. He spent preseason focusing on his own game and left the decision about Edmonton's crease to the coaching staff.
Babcock doesn't sound like he's in any rush to make that decision permanent either, and why would he? That would be premature.
Jarry gets the first game after putting together the camp Edmonton wanted from him, Levi's time will come, and the back-to-backs will eventually force Babcock to decide where some of those starts go.
For now, it's Jarry, but relax Oilers fans, that doesn't seem to mean much.
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