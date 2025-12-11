Coach Offers Update On Trent Frederic Following Nasty Injury At Practice

The Edmonton Oilers offered an injury update on Trent Frederic at their option pre-game skate on Thursday morning.

"Ya, I saw him today. He got the 14 stitches, but he's good, and he'll play... and yeah, he'll probably have a nice little souvenir from it."

That was the update from Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch following Wednesday's practice where Trent Frederic took a puck to the face and his incident left blood on the ice as the Oilers finished practice. Frederic got help from the trainers, but skated off under his own power. On Wednesday, the coach didn't have an update, joking to the media that they probably saw and knew more than he did.

Frederic had a puck hit him in the side of the face behind the net on Wednesday and everything immediately stopped. It looked bad at first, but he seemed to be OK, despite not returning to practice. After a few repairs, he's ready to go, showing the toughness of the player and NHLers in general.

Injury Update on Connor Clattenburg

As for other injury news, Connor Clattenburg is still not ready to return. The word is that swelling underneath the eye is what's keeping him out of the lineup. Reports are that the medical staff is worried that physical exertionand sweating could lead to the swelling getting worse, so everyone simply has to wait for the swelling go down.

