Connor McDavid Says Any Term Is On The Table For Extension

Connor McDavid spoke with the media again Friday, reiterating that he’s committed to winning in Edmonton, taking his time with a contract extension, and doesn’t see his situation as a distraction for the Oilers.

But one comment stood out. When asked by Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 whether he’s considering a shorter-term deal, McDavid hinted that all options are on the table. His exact words: “All options are on the table. That would mean length of term. Short term. Long term. No term.”

He added that when you're trying to predict the next several years of your life, it's not a decision that can be taken lightly.

Some fans have panicked over the use of his words, “No term,” essentially meaning letting his current contract run out. That doesn't seem likely. The feeling is that he will re-sign, but it's a matter of waiting until he's comfortable coming up with a length and annual average salary that makes sense for him, the organization, and his teammates.

McDavid has this season remaining at $12.5 million before becoming an unrestricted free agent, so the thought of entering the year unsigned is now part of the discussion. It's worrisome, but most analysts see that scenario as highly unlikely.

McDavid simply isn't closing himself off to any viable options. He might sign short term and he might sign long term. He mentioned no term, but he also mentioned the next nine years, meaning he's consider a max-term deal as well.

McDavid’s Blunt Take On Contract Distraction Better Register For Oilers Teammates

Connor McDavid made it clear this week that he won’t allow his contract situation to become a distraction for himself or his teammates as the Edmonton Oilers prepare for the 2025–26 season.

McDavid has a lot to consider, and this isn't a small decision. It makes sense he's taking his time and weighing every possible option and scenario.

