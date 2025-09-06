McDavid’s Blunt Take On Contract Distraction Better Register For Oilers Teammates

Connor McDavid made it clear this week that he won’t allow his contract situation to become a distraction for himself or his teammates as the Edmonton Oilers prepare for the 2025–26 season.

Speaking with the media on Friday, the Oilers captain acknowledged the attention surrounding his decision on a possible extension but pushed back on the idea that it should affect the team’s performance.

“It’s a story, sure,” McDavid said. “But we’ve played through coaching changes, GM changes, winning streaks, freezing cold streaks where we can’t win a game and it’s just as loud. If we can’t do our job because you guys have to do your job, then what are we really doing here?”

McDavid spoke about his contract situation being a distraction and made it clear to his teammates their job is to remain focused.

This came following comments a day earlier that hockey players are in the wrong business if they can't play while people talk outside the room about off-ice business issues.

It wasn't long ago that McDavid said he didn't want his contract situation to be a distraction, but he seems to have pivoted a touch, making sure everyone knows it won't be and that he won't tolerate the rest of the Oilers being thrown off their game by his situation.

He's earned the right to take his time, he's still under contract for another season, and he's doing what's best for everyone. In other words, let the media talk and the management and agents do their thing. Their job as players is to play.

It's Advice His Teammates Should Take

At the end of the day, McDavid's delay in signing an extension seems to be about winning. For the rest of the roster that wants him to commit to sticking around, the best thing they can do is win.

If the Oilers get off to a cold start or find they can't focus because of the outside chatter about McDavid's future, it had better become crystal clear that the future may not include him.

Connor McDavid’s contract status has clearly become the NHL’s biggest storyline heading into the 2025–26 season. Fans and media are hanging on every word McDavid says and reading into the things he doesn't say. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman says the hockey world is right to be on edge.

It's the responsibility of all Oilers players to do whatever they can to win. When he sees this team can, and he feels they'll be able to win for seasons to come, he'll sign.

Whether his decision comes in September, December, or later, McDavid is sending a clear message to his roster -- if this throws you off, there will be problems.

McDavid Getting Out Ahead Of The Noise

Many insiders and analysts believe that McDavid is taking the right approach and getting ahead of any media speculation that could happen. His situation is a big story in the NHL so there will be talk. That said, if McDavid discusses the issue, tells his side, and makes it clear that he's taking his time, but still has expectations for the season, no one will doubt his motivation.

Meanwhile, his teammates have also avoided questions about McDavid by saying it's not their place to make comments on his contract. They've all maintained they want him to stay, but they also know they have a season of hockey to play with McDavid on the team. Until it becomes a real story, there's no reason to make it into a bigger one related to on-ice performance.

This could become an issue if things really drag out. Should McDavid not make a decision by the trade deadline, the Oilers will have to answer tough questions and there's no way that doesn't become a distraction on the ice.

As the Oilers push for a playoff spot, players will inevitably wonder if the greatest player in the world will be on the ice playing with them, or potentially against them. The Oilers are nowhere close to having to worry about that yet.

Camps are about to get underway and the season is just weeks from starting. Everyone to man on this team needs to be ready and fretting over the McDavid situation, that really isn't yet a situation, seems pointless.

