Defenseman Atro Leppänen Making Things Interesting For The Oilers

Atro Leppänen is quickly becoming one of the most intriguing storylines of the Edmonton Oilers' training camp and preseason. The 26-year-old Finnish defenceman is set to play in his third straight preseason game tonight, earning more looks after a string of impressive performances.

Leppänen arrives in Edmonton with a record-breaking season in Finland’s Liiga, where he set a new benchmark for points by a blueliner with 21 goals and 63 points. That offensive ability has carried over into camp, and names like Oilers Now host Bob Stauffer have been impressed, "Atro Leppanen can make plays," said Stauffer. @DobberHockey noted, "I'm adding him to my watch list."

Leppänen has also earned praise from head coach Kris Knoblauch, who said the defenseman's puck play is “definitely” at an NHL level.

The problem is fit, or the lack thereof.

DobberHockey also noted, "I don't like the team fit, because of [Evan] Bouchard and [Jake] Walman...and [Mattias ] Ekholm and [Darnell] Nurse scooping up any available PP time. And the fact that they already have four LD."

That's an intriguing point and it begs the question, what is Edmonton's plan for the young defender? He's a pending UFA and the Oilers will need to make a decision. Most don't expect him to get NHL time, but if he's ready, are the Oilers willing to see how much this player has to offer?

It seems like the organization is giving him a healthy look now. Can he be the unexpected surprise out of camp?

Ahead of Wednesday's preseason game between the Edmonton Oilers and Seattle Kraken, the Oilers projected top line is getting some attention. Head coach Kris Knoblauch has decided to go with the combination of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, with Trent Frederic getting the first look alongside the dynamic duo this year.

Leppänen Is Turning Heads Early

Against the Winnipeg Jets, Leppänen logged nearly 20 minutes. Granted, he wasn't playing with the Oilers' top blueliners, but he was showing flashes of high-end skill.

Like any player first jumping into the NHL, Leppänen’s decision-making will need work. If he makes too many risky plays, an NHL-level forward will make him look unready for the NHL. Potentially, that's where a solid season in Bakersfield, adjusting to North American ice, could prove beneficial. At the same time, it's hard to know what the defenseman himself is thinking.

He might want an opportunity to play in the NHL. If the Oilers can't offer it, he's free to leave at the end of the season.

Edmonton’s left side is already crowded with Nurse, Ekholm, Walman, and Brett Kulak. However, Walman might be pushed over to the right side to play with Nurse, thus potentially opening up a spot on the left. If Leppänen continues to impress, he could force tough roster decisions—or at minimum, put himself at the top of the call-up list.

For a player who just a few years ago was skating in Finland’s fourth tier, the rapid strides he is making in his development shouldn't be overlooked. Whether he makes the team out of camp or starts in the AHL, Leppänen has made one thing clear this preseason: his skillset is NHL-ready, and the Oilers may have uncovered a hidden gem.

