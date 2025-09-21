Oilers' Early 2025-26 Season Projections: The Defense

With pre-season starting and the 2025-26 season around the corner, much of the attention around the Edmonton Oilers naturally falls on Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and the offensive firepower that makes the team a perennial contender. But if Edmonton is finally going to push through and capture the Stanley Cup win that has eluded them over the last two seasons, the defensive group may ultimately prove to be the deciding factor.

Oilers' Early 2025-26 Season Projections: The Forwards

The Oilers' blueline is getting a lot of love these days. They are highly ranked by analysts and considered one of the deepest and most well-rounded groups in the NHL. The trick is putting it all together and being better than whoever they play in the Final -- assuming Edmonton can get there again.

How Will The Defense Hold Up This Season?

Heading into the 2025–26 campaign, the group is a mix of steady veterans, players in contract years, and experienced blueliners with something to prove.

Darnell Nurse and Mattias Ekholm remain the anchors on the left side. They'll be joined by Brett Kulak, one of the more underrated contributors to Edmonton's core. This is as deep as any left side in the NHL. Nurse needs to have a big season -- honestly, just a more consistent one -- to quiet the naysayers. Ekholm and Kulak are Steady Eddies.

On the right, Evan Bouard leads the way, with Jake Walman likely moving over to the right side to play with Nurse this season. As David Staples of The Edmonton Journal points out, "The two had great success last year in both the regular season (eight goals for, two against), and the playoffs (three goals for, one against)."

Ty Emberson or Troy Stecher round out the group, with John Klingberg having moved on to San Jose this summer.

This is a solid group. Expect the Oilers to potentially add by the trade deadline, and for names in the system to get a look. This could include Josh Brown, Alec Regula and Beau Akey on the right and Cam Dineen on the left.

Edmonton was deep last season when they picked up Klingberg. They're less deep this season, but still able to weather an injury or two before things get problematic.

Players in Contract Years

Fresh off a four-year extension, Evan Bouchard is locked up. Nurse also has years left on his current deal. That said, Walman and Ekholm are both in contract years and hoping to sign new extensions.

Walman's agent was in Edmonton on Friday and there's talk of a six-year extension in the works. Ekholm has already said he'd like to re-sign, but understands that his deal likely comes after a Connor McDavid extension is figured out.

Expect both players to have big seasons.

Walman stepped up after arriving in Edmonton at the trade deadline, filling in nicely for the injured Ekholm. He was second on the team in defense scoring last season and he's not afraid to get in the offense, being far more reliable on defense than most fans likely realized.

Ekholm's age and injury concerns are real, but he's arguably the best trade deadline add the Oilers have made in over a decade. Much of their playoff success can and should be attributed to him. He's a leader on and off the ice, and his not being 100 percent in last year's playoffs hurt the Oilers.

Ekholm provides the calming presence that helped stabilize the Oilers’ defense and his leadership and ability to make smart reads still make him one of Edmonton’s most reliable defenders.

Brett Kulak is also in a contract year, but he's flown largely under the radar given the bigger names that are drawing more attention. If Kulak doesn't want to be forgotten about when it comes to the organization handing out deals, he'll need to show a little something more and force Stan Bowman to pay attention.

Can Bouchard Take Another Step This Season?

It's hard to imagine Evan Bouchard offering more offensively than he's already brought to the team. It's his offensive ability that earned him a four-year, $10.5 million per season extension. What Bouchard needs to do is bring his elevated playoff energy consistently to the regular season. It's clear he has a switch, he just needs to turn it on more often.

So too, while his booming shot and ability to quarterback the power play are well known, what Edmonton will need more of this season is two-way reliability. Bouchard has shown growth defensively, yet this year marks a chance to fully round out his game and establish himself among the league’s elite defenders. He's got to prove he was worth the big investment by being consistent at both ends of the ice.

The Big Question: Can This Group Deliver in the Playoffs?

Regular-season success has never been the Oilers’ problem. It’s in the playoffs where defensive depth, structure, and discipline are tested. This group needs to stay healthy, avoid costly turnovers or missed assignments, and find chemistry in their pairings. A younger player likely needs to step up and prove he's capable in a pinch.

If the veterans can hold steady, Bouchard takes another step, and one or two younger players seize the moment, the Oilers’ defense could be good enough to complement their world-class offense. If not, it could be a rough ride for the Oilers.

The Oilers’ defensive group isn’t flashy compared to some of the teams that have the obvious Norris Trophy candidates on them. But, with the right blend of veteran stability, speed, and offensive skill, this Oilers' blue line could score a lot and give opposition offenses fits.

