Do The Oilers Have Enough Injury Depth?

The Edmonton Oilers spent much of the summer putting together a roster with enough options to withstand the injuries that inevitably show up over an 82-game season. Of course, they're now dealing with it right now.
Matt Savoie, Mattias Janmark, Frederik Andersen and Alec Regula are all expected to miss training camp next month. Savoie and Andersen were injured during offseason training, while Janmark and Regula are still recovering from medical procedures. Edmonton hasn't provided return dates for any of them. General manager Stan Bowman has since said Savoie will miss some time without expecting his absence to approach half a season, while Andersen is expected to be out longer.
Four injuries before camp opens on Sept. 16 isn't exactly the start Mike Babcock had in mind. It does provide an early answer to one of the questions surrounding Edmonton's roster throughout the summer.
How deep are the Oilers?
We're about to get a decent look.
Savoie played all 82 games last season, finished with 18 goals and 37 points and had worked his way onto Connor McDavid's line late in the year. Over his final 24 regular-season games, Savoie scored nine goals and 19 points. He spent 203 five-on-five minutes with McDavid during that stretch, with Edmonton holding a 13-7 advantage in goals during those minutes.
His absence leaves an opening in the top six. Isaac Howard and Colton Dach, Kasperi Kapanen will be the ones up. Vasily Podkolzin is an established top-six player for this team, and Babcock will have plenty of time during camp to move players around McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.
Further down the lineup are more problems. Savoie logged more than 132 minutes shorthanded last season, leading Oilers forwards in penalty-killing usage, so Babcock enters camp missing two forwards, including Janmark, who were expected to contribute in that area. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Jason Dickinson, Kapanen, Mathieu Joseph and Josh Samanski are among the other options to take up more minutes on the PK.
Samanski, too, now has a better chance of staying in Edmonton all season. The same applies to Howard and Quinn Hutson.
Bowman mentioned those three when discussing the injuries on Thursday with Mark Spector, along with Eduards Tralmaks and Aku Raty.
That's where the depth Edmonton assembled over the summer starts to matter.
Samanski provel reliable enough in the NHL last season. Howard was already expected to push to stay in the lineup. Dach is ready for a more established role. Mathieu Joseph is another experienced winger, and Jason Dickinson is another veteran who can play defensively and on the penalty kill.
There are actual players available when somebody gets hurt. Edmonton spent plenty of seasons without that luxury.
The concern is where those players are being asked to play. Replacing a fourth-line winger for a few weeks is manageable. Finding somebody to take Savoie's minutes beside McDavid carries different, particularly after the way Savoie finished last season.
It's probably going to be Howard could. He can score and is slightly familiar with it already. A strong camp could force Babcock to keep him around when Savoie returns. Dach has a similar opportunity after spending the summer talking about adding more of Zach Hyman's game to his own. Samanski has a path through the bottom six and penalty kill.
These are the situations teams talk about when they praise their organizational depth. Edmonton has spent time adding players who should be capable of moving into the lineup, and September should prove it that work has paid off.
Of course, goaltending is a little harder to sort out.
Andersen signed with Edmonton on July 1 and was expected to be part of a three-goalie tandem with Tristan Jarry and Devon Levi. His absence leaves the bulk of the training-camp workload in Jarry and Levi, and Bowman has indicated Andersen will be given time to recover rather than being pushed back too soon.
Levi's was supposed to give Edmonton another NHL option in goal. That option is already needed before the preseason has started.
Regula's absence won't have the same effect on the opening lineup, although it removes another defenceman from Babcock's camp. He appeared in 29 games for Edmonton last season and gives the organization another injury replacement on the blue line.
The Oilers have spent years looking for enough depth to survive stretches without regulars. Their best players have carried enormous workloads, their bottom six has gone through constant changes and injuries have occasionally exposed how quickly the options thin out once the lineup gets past the regular 12 forwards and six defencemen.
This year's group includes several players sitting outside the obvious opening-night lineup who have played in the NHL or have reasonable expectations of getting there soon. Howard, Samanski and Hutson have better roles available to them. Levi gets more work in goal. Dach should have room to move around the lineup.
Edmonton wanted enough depth to handle injuries without scrambling every time somebody went down. Four players are already unavailable, including a top-six winger and one of the goaltenders brought in this summer.
Training camp hasn't even started, and the depth chart is already moving.
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