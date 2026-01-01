Edmonton Oilers Year-In-Review

If you’re an Edmonton Oilers fan, 2025 was exhausting. It started with their captain suspended, ended with a loss to Boston, and somewhere in between, they managed to lose another Stanley Cup Final. The kind of year where you’re not sure whether to book playoff tickets early or start drinking in February.

The year began weird: Connor McDavid serving a suspension. For a guy who’d spent his entire career staying out of trouble, it was a hell of a way to start January. He came back and did what he always does—put up points and drove the offence. The suspension became a footnote fast.

Then the playoffs happened. Down 0-2 to the LA Kings in the first round, the Oilers looked finished. They weren’t. They stormed back, took the series in a way that felt inevitable once they got rolling. Beat Vegas. Beat Dallas. Suddenly, they were back in the Finals against Florida—a rematch everyone wanted, even if nobody in Edmonton wanted to admit they were nervous about it.

The Panthers destroyed them. There’s no other way to put it. Florida was better—deeper up front, tighter defensively, and Bobrovsky played out of his mind. The Oilers threw everything at them and it wasn’t enough. Two straight Finals losses. That stings in a way regular season success never quite erases.

But the offseason brought some intrigue. Stan Bowman made his first significant move: a sign-and-trade for Isaac Howard. Smart acquisition. Howard brought speed and skill, the kind of young talent that fits perfectly into Edmonton’s system. Not a flashy move, but the kind that pays dividends down the line when you need depth players who can skate with McDavid and Draisaitl.

Then came the big one: Connor McDavid’s contract. He took a pay cut. The best player in the world left money on the table to give the team flexibility. Two more years. But here’s what it really says: “I’m here, but only if we win.” It’s not a lifetime commitment—it’s a challenge to the organization. Win now, or he’s gone. The clock isn’t just ticking anymore; it’s screaming.

Push forward about a month, and Bowman pulled off his most memorable move: he signed Jack Roslovic during a game. Not even between periods. And honestly? It’s been a hell of a signing. Roslovic has given them exactly what they needed: a versatile forward who can play up and down the lineup and contribute offensively without breaking the bank. The kind of value signing fans can and do appreciate.

Then the goalie situation played out exactly how Oilers fans wished for, and then it didn't. The Oilers finally traded for help in net—a real, legitimate starter to solve their most glaring weakness. He got injured a week later. The hockey gods remain undefeated when it comes to tormenting this franchise’s crease. At least Connor Ingram made it back to the NHL and has provided some stability, even if it wasn’t the way anyone drew it up.

The year wrapped with a loss to Boston on New Year’s Eve. Not the send-off anyone wanted heading into 2026. But on that same day, McDavid was named to Team Canada’s Olympic roster. Least surprising announcement in hockey, but still something. At least number 97 gets to represent his country while he waits for his team to get over the hump.

So that was 2025: talent, drama, heartbreak, and the constant feeling that this team is right there. They’ve got the pieces. They’ve made smart moves. They set themselves up for something promising.

