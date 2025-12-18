Ex-Oilers Forward Milan Lucic Signs With Overseas Club

Former Edmonton Oilers forward Milan Lucic has officially found his new team.

The Fife Flyers of the Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) have announced that they have signed Lucic for the remainder of the 2025-26 season. With this, the former Oilers winger is officially taking his talent overseas.

Lucic signing with Fife comes after the veteran forward failed to secure a contract from his professional tryout (PTO) with the Springfield Thunderbirds of the AHL last month. He also had a PTO with the St. Louis Blues during training camp, but was injured during the preseason. Now, with this latest news, Lucic is set to play for an overseas club for the first time in his professional career.

Lucic played in five games this season with the Thunderbirds during his PTO, where he recorded zero goals, one assist, and a minus-7 rating.

Lucic spent three seasons with the Oilers from 2016-17 to 2018-19, where he posted 39 goals, 65 assists, 104 points, and 715 hits in 243 games. His time with the Oilers ended during the 2019 NHL off-season when he was traded with a third-round pick to the Calgary Flames for James Neal.