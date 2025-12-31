Ex-Oilers Stuart Skinner Has Big Game For Penguins

Former Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner had a tough start to his Pittsburgh Penguins tenure. The 27-year-old netminder lost each of his first three games with the Penguins and had a below .870 save percentage in each of them.

While Skinner did not have the hottest of starts with the Penguins, it is fair to say that the former Oilers goalie has officially broken the ice with Pittsburgh.

During the Penguins' Dec. 30 contest against the Carolina Hurricanes, Skinner stepped up in a major way. The Edmonton, Alberta native stopped 27 out of 28 shots he faced against the Hurricanes, which equates to a .964 save percentage. With this strong performance, Skinner also picked up his first win as a member of the Penguins.

Due to his excellent play between the pipes against the Hurricanes, Skinner was named the First Star of the Game. It is understandable, as he undoubtedly played a major role in the Penguins picking up two points against a very good Hurricanes club.

With his strong game against the Hurricanes, Skinner now has a 1-3-0 record, a .869 save percentage, and a 3.36 goals-against average in four games with the Penguins since being traded by the Oilers.

In 197 games over six seasons with the Oilers, Skinner posted a 109-62-18 record, a .904 save percentage, and a 2.74 goals-against average.