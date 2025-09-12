Former Oiler Taken Off Ice In Wheelchair At New Team's Informal Skate

Los Angeles Kings forward Corey Perry, who recently signed with the team this summer, may have been injured before ever playing a game with his new club.

Reports are surfacing that during an on-ice workout at the Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo on Friday, Perry was taken off the ice in a wheelchair for further evaluation.

The incident reportedly occurred along the boards, and it is unclear whether contact with another player or an ice rut caused the injury.

The 40-year-old signed this past July to a one-year, $2 million deal. It also includes bonuses that made him too rich for the Oilers to bring back on an extension. He jumped to the Oilers' playoff rival and was in the final stages of offseason preparation ahead of Kings Training Camp next week.

Perry was expected to play a bottom-six role while providing veteran leadership.

While Perry is no longer a member of the Oilers, it would be unfortunate if this injury turns out to be anything serious.

