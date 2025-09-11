Prime Minister Weighs In On McDavid Contract Drama in Edmonton

The Canadian Prime Minister has weighed in on the Connor McDavid contract situation with the Edmonton Oilers and the panic in Edmonton, noting that the city is in a "crisis" while the captain and NHL superstar remains unsigned.

Carney said in a recent public address:

"We are in a crisis, the global trading system has been upended, supply chains have been destroyed, McDavid is unsigned."

The Prime Minister was, of course, having fun with the news that McDavid is contemplating his next move and an extension with the Edmonton Oilers. Carney, who skated with the team last season and is admittedly a huge fan of the hockey club, started his caucus in Edmonton by talking about the McDavid contract.

Oilers Star Leon Draisaitl Leaves Quiz Show Players Baffled

"This is not a transition. This is a rupture," he added. "As in times like these, you have to draw back in, remember what you have: Draisaitl, Hyman, Nugent-Hopkins... we gotta draw on those strengths, we gotta draw on those values."

The comments received a variety of reactions online, some finding the joke funny and others not so much. Carney is aware that the McDavid situation is big news for Edmontonians and fans of the Oilers are waiting, but remaining patient can be hard to do.

