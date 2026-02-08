Former Oilers Defender Lands PTO With New Team

Former Oilers defenseman Travis Dermott has landed a PTO.
Former Edmonton Oilers defenseman Travis Dermott has signed a professional tryout with the New York Rangers' American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack.
Dermott has been an unrestricted free agent (UFA) for all this season so far. Yet, after signing this PTO with the Wolf Pack, he will now be looking to earn a contract for the remainder of the 2025-26 season.
Dermott played in 10 games this past season with the Oilers, where he recorded zero points, six hits, 10 blocks, and a minus-3 rating. Following this, he was claimed off waivers by the Minnesota Wild in December and had zero points in nine games for the Central Division club.
The Oilers then reclaimed Dermott after the Wild placed him on waivers in February 2025. The left-shot defenseman then played in three games last season for the Oilers' AHL affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors, where he had one goal and a plus-3 rating.
In 348 career NHL games, Dermott has recorded 16 goals, 46 assists, and 62 points.