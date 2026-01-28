Former Oilers Forward Back On Waivers

The Oilers lost Philp to the Hurricanes through waivers last month. Yet, with the 27-year-old forward now being placed back on waivers by the Hurricanes, the Oilers can reclaim him if they wish to.
Philp has played in two games for the Hurricanes since his time with the Oilers ended, where he has recorded zero points and six hits. This is after he had two goals, one assist, and 24 hits in 15 games for the Oilers this season before being claimed by the Hurricanes.
With the Oilers needing more forward depth, it would be understandable if they decided to bring back Philp. It will be interesting to see if they do just that from here.
In 30 games over two seasons with the Oilers, two goals, three assists, five points, and 39 hits.