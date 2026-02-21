Former Oilers Goalie Signs With New Team

Former Edmonton Oilers goalie prospect Olivier Rodrigue has found a new home.
The Chicago Blackhawks have announced that they have signed Rodrigue for the rest of the 2025-26 season.
Rodrigue's time with the Oilers came to an end this past off-season after the Pacific Division club elected not to send him a qualifying offer. From there, he became an unrestricted free agent (UFA) and ended up signing with Barys Astana of the KHL.
Yet, Rodrigue never made an appearance for Barys Astana, as he got injured and had his contract terminated. Now, after signing this deal with the Blackhawks, he should get into some game action with their AHL affiliate, the Rockford IceHogs.
The Oilers selected Rodrigue with the 62nd overall pick of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. The 25-year-old goaltender then went on to play 131 games over five seasons with the Oilers' AHL affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors, where he had a 61-52-15 record, a 2.92 goals-against average, a .905 save percentage, and two shutouts.
While Rodrigue spent plenty of time in the Oilers' system, he only played in his first two NHL regular-season games for Edmonton this past season. During them, the former Oilers prospect had a 0-1-0 record, a .862 save percentage, and a 3.10 goals-against average.