Former Oilers Goalie Traded To Division Rival

Former Edmonton Oilers goalie Laurent Brossoit is on the move.

The Chicago Blackhawks have announced that they have traded Brossoit, Nolan Allan, and a 2028 seventh-round pick to the San Jose Sharks in exchange for Jake Furlong, a 2028 fourth-round pick, and Ryan Ellis' contract.

Seeing Brossoit get traded is not surprising. With the Blackhawks having goaltenders Spencer Knight and Arvid Soderblom on their NHL roster, it was known that the Original Six club was looking to find Brossoit a new home. Now, he has gotten just that and will give the Sharks another veteran goalie.

The Sharks currently have Yaroslav Askarov and Alex Nedeljkovic as their two NHL goaltenders. While this is the case, having a goalie with good experience like Brossoit for insurance is certainly not a bad thing for a Sharks club that is right in the playoff race.

Brossoit played in six games for the Blackhawks' AHL affiliate, the Rockford IceHogs, this season, where he had a 3-3-0 record, a .901 save percentage, and a 3.38 goals-against average. This was his first action since the 2023-24 season, as he missed all of this past season due to injury.

Brossoit played his first four NHL seasons with the Oilers from 2014-15 to 2017-18. In 28 games with the Oilers over that span, he had a 7-13-2 record, a .897 save percentage, and a 2.98 goals-against average.