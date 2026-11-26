Former Oilers Defenseman Hilariously Announces His Retirement
Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 26, 2026 4:23 PM
Updated Nov 26, 2026 4:29 PM
A casual podcast appearance turned into an impromptu celebration as veteran blueliner Jeff Petry caught his own wife off guard when he announced the end of his 1,048-game career.
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