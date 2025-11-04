Former Oilers Winger Bounces Back With Big Night

During the off-season, the Edmonton Oilers traded forward Evander Kane to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a 2025 fourth-round pick.

The move was understandable, as the Oilers needed to free up some cap space. The Canucks, on the other hand, added a solid veteran forward to their roster.

Yet, it is fair to say the start of Kane's tenure with the Canucks got off to a rocky start. The 2009 fourth-overall pick failed to score a goal in each of his first 13 games with Vancouver this season, which was certainly unexpected from the skilled forward.

However, Kane has now broken the ice, as he put together a big performance against the Nashville Predators on Nov. 3. The former Oiler scored two goals for the Canucks in their 5-4 overtime win, so he undoubtedly had a strong night.

After his impressive performance against the Predators, Kane now has two goals and seven points in 14 games. The 34-year-old forward will now be looking to build off this. If he does, he could prove to be a nice pickup for the Canucks.

In 161 games with the Oilers, Kane recorded 62 goals, 49 assists, 111 points, 198 penalty minutes, 509 hits, and a plus-17 rating.